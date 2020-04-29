Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.91

Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $6.40. Minds Machines Group shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 290,285 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Minds Machines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.73.

In related news, insider Henry Turcan sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £80,000 ($105,235.46).

Minds Machines Group Company Profile (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

