Zacks: Analysts Expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $99.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.06 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,111,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,013,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $929,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,384 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,442 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

