Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $131.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

