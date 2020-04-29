Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $131.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allegiance Bancshares to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allegiance Bancshares to Sell
Accel Entertainment Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Accel Entertainment Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
AC Immune Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
AC Immune Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Aclaris Therapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Aclaris Therapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Aimmune Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Aimmune Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Aehr Test Systems Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Aehr Test Systems Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report