The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings. The Rubicon Project reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Rubicon Project.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RUBI shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

In other The Rubicon Project news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,159,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,569,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 58.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 52,738 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 222,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Rubicon Project stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The Rubicon Project has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.59.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

