Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $200.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 107.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $96.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

