Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $200.00

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 107.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $96.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Anterix Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Anterix Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
argenx Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
argenx Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
AudioCodes Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC
AudioCodes Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC
ValuEngine Upgrades Arcturus Therapeutics to “Buy”
ValuEngine Upgrades Arcturus Therapeutics to “Buy”
Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals LP to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals LP to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share
Axsome Therapeutics PT Raised to $186.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH
Axsome Therapeutics PT Raised to $186.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report