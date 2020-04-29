Veriteq (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Veriteq Corp (OTCMKTS:VTEQ)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.09. Veriteq shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 3,113 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Veriteq Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VTEQ)

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

