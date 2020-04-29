Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 60,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWKN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BWS Financial started coverage on Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

