BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 215 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $295.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

