BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.42. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,592.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,588 shares of company stock worth $3,463,821. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.