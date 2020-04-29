BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 3,571 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.65 and its 200 day moving average is $289.84. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

