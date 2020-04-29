iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

