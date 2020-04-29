BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 88.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Chemed by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Chemed by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $437.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $316.16 and a 1-year high of $513.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

