BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2,759.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Sanofi by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

