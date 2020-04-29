BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,237,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Primerica by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,719,000 after acquiring an additional 144,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,625,000 after acquiring an additional 44,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $58,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $100.91 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

