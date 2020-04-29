BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 824,480 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in VF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 41,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 122,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in VF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 119,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after buying an additional 63,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.59.

Shares of VFC opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

