BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,189,000 after purchasing an additional 216,662 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

