BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New Investment in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE RELX opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. Relx PLC has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

