Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.23.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

