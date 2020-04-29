BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 591 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 78,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QTS shares. CSFB boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of QTS opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $68.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -834.13 and a beta of 0.50.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

