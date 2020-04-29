BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

NYSE A opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

