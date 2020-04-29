BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.