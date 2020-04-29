Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,002 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIN. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIN opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 million, a P/E ratio of -27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $28.31.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. Equities research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of IntriCon from $29.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

