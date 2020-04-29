Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 658,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 53,694 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $34.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

