Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,397 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 114,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 92,165 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

OCUL opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.12.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,043.34% and a negative return on equity of 801.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

OCUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 955,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,775,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,315,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,453 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.