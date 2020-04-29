Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Athersys worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Athersys by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 87,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Athersys by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 69,551 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athersys alerts:

In other Athersys news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $107,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $525,376.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,823 shares of company stock worth $639,456. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -1.71. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATHX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.