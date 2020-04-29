Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMS. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEMS opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98.

