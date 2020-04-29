Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,688 Shares of Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 35.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.34 million for the quarter.

Adams Resources & Energy Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

