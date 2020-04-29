Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 397,517 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 409,305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MYOV. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 387,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,622.00. Insiders have acquired 2,148,286 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,197 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYOV stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.