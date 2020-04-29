Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 20,392 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Uranium Energy worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 545,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.