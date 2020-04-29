Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Replimune Group worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REPL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

REPL stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Replimune Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $455.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.61.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.