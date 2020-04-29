Timothy Netscher Buys 8,000 Shares of Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR) Stock

Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR) insider Timothy Netscher bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.69 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$13,520.00 ($9,588.65).

Timothy Netscher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, March 24th, Timothy Netscher acquired 10,000 shares of Gold Road Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,500.00 ($8,156.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.61. Gold Road Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.81 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of A$1.83 ($1.30). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.00.

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt, which covers an area of 6,000 square kilometers located to the east of Laverton in Western Australia.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.