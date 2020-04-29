J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at HSBC

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,590 ($20.92) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,220 ($16.05).

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 879.89 ($11.57) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 871.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,374.11. The firm has a market cap of $909.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 492 ($6.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider John Hutson sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.21), for a total value of £30,604 ($40,257.83).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

