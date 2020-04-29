Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.02. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?

Earnings History for Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Timothy Netscher Buys 8,000 Shares of Gold Road Resources Ltd Stock
Timothy Netscher Buys 8,000 Shares of Gold Road Resources Ltd Stock
J D Wetherspoon Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at HSBC
J D Wetherspoon Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at HSBC
Broadcom Inc Short Interest Up 16.2% in April
Broadcom Inc Short Interest Up 16.2% in April
Enable Midstream Partners Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Enable Midstream Partners Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Marston’s PT Lowered to GBX 31 at HSBC
Marston’s PT Lowered to GBX 31 at HSBC
BP Price Target Cut to GBX 350
BP Price Target Cut to GBX 350


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report