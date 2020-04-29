Marston’s (LON:MARS) PT Lowered to GBX 31 at HSBC

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its price target dropped by analysts at HSBC from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 132 ($1.74) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 84.40 ($1.11).

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 32.37 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.94. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The firm has a market cap of $210.13 million and a PE ratio of -11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

