BP (LON:BP) Price Target Cut to GBX 350

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

BP (LON:BP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BP from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 418.42 ($5.50).

LON:BP opened at GBX 334.80 ($4.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 307.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 436.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £312.48 ($411.05).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Analyst Recommendations for BP (LON:BP)

