UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on POLY. Panmure Gordon increased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,226 ($16.13) to GBX 1,414 ($18.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Polymetal International to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,504.25 ($19.79).

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,686.50 ($22.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,394.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,263.46. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,728.50 ($22.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

