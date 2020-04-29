UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on POLY. Panmure Gordon increased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,226 ($16.13) to GBX 1,414 ($18.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Polymetal International to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,504.25 ($19.79).

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,686.50 ($22.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,394.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,263.46. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,728.50 ($22.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Analyst Recommendations for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Timothy Netscher Buys 8,000 Shares of Gold Road Resources Ltd Stock
Timothy Netscher Buys 8,000 Shares of Gold Road Resources Ltd Stock
J D Wetherspoon Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at HSBC
J D Wetherspoon Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at HSBC
Broadcom Inc Short Interest Up 16.2% in April
Broadcom Inc Short Interest Up 16.2% in April
Enable Midstream Partners Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Enable Midstream Partners Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Marston’s PT Lowered to GBX 31 at HSBC
Marston’s PT Lowered to GBX 31 at HSBC
BP Price Target Cut to GBX 350
BP Price Target Cut to GBX 350


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report