Jefferies Financial Group Raises Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,066

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,066 ($14.02) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPK. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Travis Perkins to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,389.30 ($18.28).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,064 ($14.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 926.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,393.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14.

In other news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.43) per share, with a total value of £538.78 ($708.73).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

