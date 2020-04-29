WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in WD-40 by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.55. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.