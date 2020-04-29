WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in WD-40 by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.55. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Timothy Netscher Buys 8,000 Shares of Gold Road Resources Ltd Stock
Timothy Netscher Buys 8,000 Shares of Gold Road Resources Ltd Stock
J D Wetherspoon Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at HSBC
J D Wetherspoon Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at HSBC
Broadcom Inc Short Interest Up 16.2% in April
Broadcom Inc Short Interest Up 16.2% in April
Enable Midstream Partners Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Enable Midstream Partners Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Marston’s PT Lowered to GBX 31 at HSBC
Marston’s PT Lowered to GBX 31 at HSBC
BP Price Target Cut to GBX 350
BP Price Target Cut to GBX 350


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report