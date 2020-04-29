Calisen (LON:CLSN) Price Target Raised to GBX 225 at Credit Suisse Group

Calisen (LON:CLSN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Calisen in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective for the company.

Get Calisen alerts:

CLSN stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.26. Calisen has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 253.95 ($3.34). The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -0.03.

In other Calisen news, insider Henricus Lambertus (Bert) Pijls sold 46,183 shares of Calisen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £110,839.20 ($145,802.68).

About Calisen

Calisen plc owns and manages energy infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business units, Calvin Capital and Lowri Beck. The Calvin Capital business unit procures, owns, and manages a portfolio of electricity and gas meters, primarily smart meters on behalf of energy retailers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Calisen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calisen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.