ARP Americas LP Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ARP Americas LP lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.69.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average of $164.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.