American Research & Management Co. Has $53,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

