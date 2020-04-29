American Research & Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average of $193.40. The firm has a market cap of $534.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,259. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

