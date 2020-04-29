American Research & Management Co. Buys Shares of 1,032 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after acquiring an additional 218,275 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,233.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,187.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,318.81. The company has a market capitalization of $879.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

