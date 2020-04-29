American Investment Services Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $532,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.71. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

