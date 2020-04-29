American Investment Services Inc. Has $327,000 Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Nike by 24.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 110,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 11.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.96.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.