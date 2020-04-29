American Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)

American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. American Investment Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Homology Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $114,594,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the third quarter worth about $1,198,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,867,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Finally, Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $594.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.29. Homology Medicines Inc has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 42.62% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

