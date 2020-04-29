American Investment Services Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

