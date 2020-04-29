American Investment Services Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

GLD stock opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

