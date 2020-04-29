American Investment Services Inc. Sells 3,028 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

