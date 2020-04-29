American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 6,315 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,188,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,020,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,111 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,796,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,115,000 after acquiring an additional 192,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,413,000 after acquiring an additional 328,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,576,000 after purchasing an additional 869,387 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67.

